Providing New Winter Clothing for Children in Need
The Post-Star and Rotary Club of Glens Falls are collecting donations for the Warm the Children fund, which is used to buy warm winter clothing for 400 children in need from the Tri-County Area. There are no administrative fees.
NOW Seeking Families
Families needing assistance should contact Michelle Foley at the Salvation Army 518-792-1960. Potential families must meet certain qualifications to be considered for the program.
Now Accepting Donations!
You can donate online using this form or you can mail your check with your name, address, city, state, ZIP to:
Warm The Children Fund
c/o The Post-Star
PO Box 2157
Glens Falls, NY 12801
Your generosity is appreciated. All donations go directly to the Warm the Children recipients in your area!
Please consider Warm the Children as a recipient for your organization's holiday goodwill fundraising!
Any questions, call Warm the Children at 518-742-3230 or email: warmthechildrengf@gmail.com
Recruiting Volunteer Shoppers
Like to shop for people who really appreciate it? We are looking for people like you in the community willing to donate a little time to this worthy cause. We make all arrangements with local stores and assign volunteer shoppers to assist the families with their purchases of winter clothing.
To be a volunteer shopper, click the button above or send us your name, town of residence and contact information to warmthechildrengf@gmail.com or call 518-742-3230
... and Thank You!
