Wainwright wins 5th straight as Cards deck Mets 7-0

NEW YORK — Adam Wainwright won his fifth straight start in a rare matchup of 40-year-old pitchers, and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 7-0 on Monday night.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and had two RBIs for the surging Cardinals, who began the day one game behind Cincinnati and San Diego for the second NL wild card.

New York entered three games behind the Reds and Padres.

The 40-year-old Wainwright, a thorn in the Mets' side since he saved Game 7 of the 2006 NL Championship Series by striking out Carlos Beltran with the bases loaded, allowed four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four as he outdueled 41-year-old New York starter Rich Hill.

Wainwright (16-7) had just one 1-2-3 inning but worked out of trouble by stranding seven runners, including the bases loaded in the first. New York left runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth.

Wainwright is 9-2 with a 2.02 ERA in his last 12 starts, a span in which he's gone at least six innings every time.

Dylan Carlson laced an RBI double in the second and Goldschmidt delivered a run-scoring single in the third before homering leading off the fifth.