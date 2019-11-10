BURNT HILLS 3, QUEENSBURY 0

(at Saratoga High School)

Section II, Class A final

Set scores — 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.

Queensbury — Katie Johnson: 8 kills, 3 aces. Bella Salatino: 9 kills, 2 blocks. Alexa Ferraro: 19 assists. Virginia Blankinship: 5 kills, 10 digs. Bella Carusone: 12 digs. Emma Chase: 11 digs.

Records — Queensbury: 16-4.

Notes: Queensbury played tough in the first set and gave perennial champion Burnt Hills some trouble, but Burnt hills started short serving, which made it tough for the Spartans to play in system. This is the closest Queensbury has come to taking a set from Burnt Hills in sectional play.

