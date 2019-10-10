FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

Queensbury;8-1;10-2

South Glens Falls;7-1;8-1

Hudson Falls;5-4;6-6

Glens Falls;3-6;5-6

Schuylerville;2-7;5-8

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

Lake George;10-0;11-0

Argyle;8-1;9-3

Hartford;6-3;8-5

Fort Edward;6-4;7-5

Corinth;4-6;5-9

Hadley-Luzerne;2-7;2-9

Warrensburg-Bolton;1-9;—

Granville;1-9;1-9

