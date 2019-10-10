FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
Queensbury;8-1;10-2
South Glens Falls;7-1;8-1
Hudson Falls;5-4;6-6
Glens Falls;3-6;5-6
Schuylerville;2-7;5-8
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
Lake George;10-0;11-0
Argyle;8-1;9-3
Hartford;6-3;8-5
Fort Edward;6-4;7-5
Corinth;4-6;5-9
Hadley-Luzerne;2-7;2-9
Warrensburg-Bolton;1-9;—
Granville;1-9;1-9
