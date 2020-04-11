Virus in New England: Mobile hospital; school test waiver

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A look at developments around New England related to the coronavirus pandemic:

Maine

There has been an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in Maine.

State officials announced that as of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the state is over 600. Of those people, more than 250 have recovered and over 110 are hospitalized.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state stands at 19.

Health officials said the information represents the number of full-time Maine residents who have tested positive for COVID 19. They said the true numbers are likely higher since not all individuals are being tested.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts lawmakers have approved a bill that would waive the MCAS graduation testing requirement for the 2019-2020 academic year because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The bill approved this week would let the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education modify or waive competency determination requirements related to high school graduation, including the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exam.