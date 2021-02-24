Virtual town hall scheduled for tonight on Warren County cancer rates

The public is invited to a virtual town hall Wednesday night on Warren County’s high cancer rates.

The Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls will host the town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Those who want to attend should register at cleanairactionnetwork.org

“Please join us to learn why our experts, David Carpenter, M.D., professor of environmental health sciences at the University at Albany, and Paul Hancock, Ph.D., professor emeritus of economics at Green Mountain College, are pointing to environmental carcinogens as the cause,” wrote Tracy Frisch, chair of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls.

State officials blamed the high cancer rates on lifestyle factors, especially smoking. But Carpenter and Hancock noted that Warren County does not have higher rates than other counties in terms of smokers and residents with other risk factors, such as obesity.

Yet the county has one of the highest rates of many cancers.

Carpenter and Hancock suspect PCBs are to blame.

