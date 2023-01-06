Vigil at Centennial Circle remembers the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

GLENS FALLS — Horns of passing cars beeped as they passed by with drivers peering at the signs and flickering lights held by those remembering the fallen officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 two years ago.

Members of the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Progressive Action group gathered on Centennial Circle in Glens Falls on Friday evening, along with the North County Earth Action Light Brigade displaying a lighted sign that read "FIGHT FOR TRUTH."

Organizer Larry Fine spoke about the definition of the word vigil during his speech.

"It means when everyone else is sleeping, you are awake. Like you are doing now, holding your signs and holding your lights trying to wake up those who are sleeping," Fine said to the crowd.

Members of the crowd held signs criticizing U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and condemning the actions of former President Donald Trump.

Julia Hall attempted to explain politics and the difference between a lie and the truth to her young niece before the speeches began.

"There's a woman named Elise who makes a lot of decisions in our area. Sometimes she doesn't tell the truth or sometimes she doesn't really do things to make sure all the people get what they need," Hall said to the little girl sitting on her knee. "Like, if someone said to you 'oh, I'm so hungry can you get me some lunch, I don't have any food,' you would say 'sure, here's my lunch.' But the people who are talking to Elise, telling her they need lunch, she tells them 'oh I'll get it to you,' but she never does."

She went on to explain the meanings of red and blue and the reasoning behind the donkey and the elephant symbols.

"The effects of Jan. 6 have been devastating, but also very enlightening," Fine said before reading the names of the five Capitol officers who lost their lives including one who collapsed and died of natural causes after engaging with the rioters and four who took their lives in the weeks and months that followed.

The group gathered to remember those impacted by the storming of the Capitol and remind each other the importance of voting and seeking accurate representation in government.