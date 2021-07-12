 Skip to main content
Vermont man admits to possessing sedative
QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to possessing a powerful sedative last year.

Benjamin Spall, 26, of Burlington, admitted in Warren County Court on Wednesday to having about 700 grams of ketamine and a quantity of concentrated cannabis.

Spall was stopped on the Northway between exits 18 and 19 in Queensbury on May 6, 2020 for several traffic infractions. The trooper observed signs of drug use and found the drugs during a search of his vehicle.

Spall pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

