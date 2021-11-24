Vermont man accused of trying to take car in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he tried to steal a vehicle.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Route 4 in Whitehall at about 10 p.m. for a report of a larceny in progress. Upon investigation, police determined that 38-year-old Nicholas E. Karov, of Fair Haven, entered an unlocked vehicle on the property and found the keys that were left inside, according to a news release.

A relative of the vehicle owner had noticed Karov in the vehicle and went to confront him. Karov then allegedly started the vehicle, shifted it into reverse and began backing up when the person approached him and told him to shut it off.

Karov complied and then remained on scene with the owner until officers arrived.

Karov was charged with felony third-degree attempted grand larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Whitehall Town Court at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.