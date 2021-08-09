Vermont COVID numbers rising

The Vermont Department of Health reported 89 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 25,570.

There were 20 people hospitalized, including eight in intensive care. The Monday numbers include data reported over the weekend.

The state reported two more fatalities, bringing the statewide total to 262.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 18 new cases per day on July 24 to 61.57 new cases per day on Aug. 7.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

