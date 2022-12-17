 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Velvet

View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winter storm is set to hit Thursday night

Winter storm is set to hit Thursday night

The city of Glens Falls Department of Public Works is gearing up for a delivery of holiday snow this weekend and citizens are asked to help as the city moves into full winter mode.

Kiwanis Club lights up Crandall Park in debut of new holiday event

Kiwanis Club lights up Crandall Park in debut of new holiday event

The Glens Falls Kiwanis Club's Spirits in the Trees event on Sunday offered families and organizations the opportunity to remember loved ones or celebrate a special cause or group by purchasing and personally decorating a tree in Crandall Park that will be lighted through the end of this month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News