 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle fire closes left, center northbound lanes of Northway at Exit 17N
0 comments

Vehicle fire closes left, center northbound lanes of Northway at Exit 17N

  • 0

MOREAU — The left and center northbound lanes of the Northway at Exit 17N are closed because of a vehicle fire.

The closure happened at about 5:15 p.m., according to the 511ny.org traffic website.

There was no word on when the lanes would be reopened.

Check back for updates.

MOREAU — The left and center lanes of the Northway at Exit 17N are closed because of a vehicle fire.

The closure happened at about 5:15 p.m., according to the 511ny.org traffic website.

There was no word on when the lanes would be reopened.

Check back for updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News