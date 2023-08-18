Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S women's national soccer team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Thursday.

Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer's top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1 1/2 years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted.

Andonovski's resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women's World Cup earlier than ever before.

Previously, Kilgore was an assistant coach with the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League and worked with numerous U.S. youth women's national teams. She's spent 15 years in the college game, as a head coach at UC-Davis and an assistant at Pepperdine before landing the top job there.

Kilgore will lead the U.S. team in a pair of exhibition matches against South Africa on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati and on Sept. 24 in Chicago.