Upstate village revises zoning law proposal to allow Cayuga Nation marijuana sales

After the nation suggested it could challenge the local law on the grounds of tribal sovereignty, however, the village revised it with what Shattuck described as "a compromise." He has yet to communicate with the nation about the zoning proposal, so he doesn't know whether it will change the nation's plans. But he believes it makes sense for the nation to do so.

"They now have a place where they can legally (sell marijuana), without having to fight the state," Shattuck said. "They can stay out of our downtown and stay out of our school district."

Asked about its plans to sell marijuana, a nation representative offered only the following statement: "As a sovereign Indian nation, the Cayuga Nation commerce in the village of Union Springs would not be limited by a local law prohibiting retail marijuana sales. The nation continues to explore such opportunities throughout its historic 64,015-acre reservation."

On Thursday, the local law was determined to have no intermunicipal impacts by the Cayuga County General Municipal Law 239-l, m & n Review Committee, clearing the way for its passage by the village board of trustees at one of its next meetings. But first, a public hearing about the law will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the Union Springs Village Office, 26 Chapel St.