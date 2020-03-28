Upstate NY district deploys buses with internet to help students amid COVID-19 closures

The Port Byron Central School District in Cayuga County has a way to help families without internet at home while school is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district and the other schools within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES closed earlier this month after Cayuga County declared a state of emergency due to the new cornavirus. On Wednesday, the Port Byron district experimented with having one of its buses, which all have Wi-Fi capabilities, go to homes of students without internet so they could connect their Chromebooks or other devices to the hot spot of the bus and download their homework, since students have been doing their work remotely. District Superintendent Neil O'Brien previously said the district ensured every student had a Chromebook or other device to use before the district closed.

Corey Rooker, the district's transportation director, said a bus went to four homes that day. The idea is to have a bus park at the homes of district children who need the Wi-Fi for 20 minutes without the children having to leave their homes.