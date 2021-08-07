Upstate adult care home ordered to relocate 57 residents

"This has been a repeat problem, no matter how much I wrote people, no matter how much I in-serviced them and told them, they still didn't sign the MARS," Eller said. "Even when the state was monitoring us, I had a girl still not signing the MARS. They were coming in three times a week monitoring us and they still didn't sign the MARS."

The state, she explained, views it as a "med error" when employees don't sign for the medications.

While abiding by the 60-day suspension, Eller plans to hire some new employees to replace those she views as "non-compliant." There are 23 employees at the facility.

But the first priority was to find temporary locations for the 57 residents. Eller said she identified six facilities to accept the residents, all of whom are individuals with mental illnesses. The relocation of the residents began Tuesday and continued Wednesday. She said she hoped the final transfers would be made Thursday.

During the relocation process, Eller said she has been communicating with the other facilities' administrators, admission staff and nurses to provide information about the care needed for each of the residents.