Upstate adult care home ordered to relocate 57 residents

The administrator of Evergreen Heights in Weedsport, in Cayuga County, said Wednesday that the state Department of Health is hurting residents with its 60-day suspension of the adult care facility's operating certificate.
Karen Eller, executive director of Evergreen Heights, told The Citizen that the department served her the notice of the suspension on Friday.
A Health Department spokesperson said that a commissioner's emergency order was executed to suspend the facility's operating certificate for 60 days. The order also requires the facility to relocate its 57 residents.
"Although relocating residents is a very difficult decision, the department determined that it was in the best interest of the residents after carefully examining all options and in light of serious safety concerns in the area of medication assistance identified by the Department of Health," said Jill Montag, the department's communications director, in a statement on Monday.
In an interview Wednesday, Eller said that the suspension is due to "poor surveys" — inspections performed by the state Department of Health. She acknowledged that residents threw cigarette butts on the ground, but that the larger problem was employees not signing medication administration record sheets.
When administering medications to residents, employees must sign the documents.
"This has been a repeat problem, no matter how much I wrote people, no matter how much I in-serviced them and told them, they still didn't sign the MARS," Eller said. "Even when the state was monitoring us, I had a girl still not signing the MARS. They were coming in three times a week monitoring us and they still didn't sign the MARS."
The state, she explained, views it as a "med error" when employees don't sign for the medications.
While abiding by the 60-day suspension, Eller plans to hire some new employees to replace those she views as "non-compliant." There are 23 employees at the facility.
But the first priority was to find temporary locations for the 57 residents. Eller said she identified six facilities to accept the residents, all of whom are individuals with mental illnesses. The relocation of the residents began Tuesday and continued Wednesday. She said she hoped the final transfers would be made Thursday.
During the relocation process, Eller said she has been communicating with the other facilities' administrators, admission staff and nurses to provide information about the care needed for each of the residents.
"We are these residents' family because there are only three residents here that family come to see," she said. "The rest of them don't have any family, so we are their family. That's why it's so hard on these residents."
That was a message Eller conveyed to the state Department of Health.
"I told them that they're not hurting us," she said. "They think they're hurting us financially. They're hurting the residents ... It's causing anxiety and upset and fear in residents."
In her statement on Monday, Montag said the Health Department's staff will "continue daily onsite monitoring to ensure the well-being of the residents during this transition" and that they are "working hard to minimize the burden on residents by helping them stay connected with their families and community and ensuring they receive the proper level of care."
The fate of Evergreen Heights is unknown. The facility has faced enforcement actions in the past. It was fined $50,000 in 2019 for several violations, including a resident attacking other individuals at the facility.