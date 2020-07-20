UPDATED: Route 4 reopens after crash

FORT ANN — One person was seriously injured after a head-on car crash that occurred on Route 4 early Monday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 12:18 p.m. at the intersection with Route 22. The driver of one vehicle was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. The other driver was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, according to State Police spokeswoman Kerra Burns.

The crash closed all lanes of Route 4 for over an hour, which caused major traffic tie-ups near area of the Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

The cause is still under investigation.

