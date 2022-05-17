UPDATED AND CORRECTED: Candidates in favor of diversity and inclusion policy win in Lake George school board race

Correction: The initial headline on this item was incorrect upon posting. The candidates in favor of a diversity and inclusion policy won in Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE — Voters in Lake George on Tuesday rejected a slate of candidates who were opposed to the district adopting a diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

Three, 3-year seats were available. Donna Prime and Mario Fasulo won election to the board with 685 and 665 votes, respectively. Maryanne MacKenzie won reelection to another term with 654 votes.

Linda Clark and Lisa Doster were running as a ticket in opposition to the district adopting a diversity, equity and inclusion policy. They had also backed Chris Picard and Gregg Sawdy in a post in their Facebook page.

Clark received 279 votes and Doster had 306. Picard had 313 and Sawdy received 172.

During the campaign, these candidates had criticized the DEI, calling it a Trojan horse for critical race theory and unnecessary.

Voters at the polls rejected that message.

“I like the idea of inclusion,” said district resident Kimberly Chamberlin.

She said she is also not in favor of banning books from the library — something that Clark came out in support of at a forum.

All school district budgets passed locally in a year where no district was exceeding the cap.

Also Tuesday, voters in South Glens Falls and Hartford approved capital projects.

Check back at poststar.com for updates on school voting.

