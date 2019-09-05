SINGLES
Women's Semifinals
Serena Williams def. Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-1.
Belinda Bencic vs. Bianca Andreescu, (n)
DOUBLES
Men's Semifinals
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (10-8).
Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5).
Women's Semifinals
Victoria Azarenka and Ashleigh Barty def. Viktoria Kuzmova and Aliakasandra Sasnovich, 6-0, 6-1.
