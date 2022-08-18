Two Saratoga Race Course workers accused of possessing cocaine

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Saratoga Race Course workers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing over 200 grams of cocaine.

Jose Hidalgo, 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, 36, are accused of possessing the drug while working for the New York Racing Association, according to a news release.

The arrest followed a narcotics investigation by the Saratoga Springs Police Department of a dorm residence on NYRA property.

Both were charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell.

They were arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and held without bail due to the severity of the charges.