Two people injured in Northway motorcycle accident
QUEENSBURY — Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred on the Northway on Sunday afternoon.

State police said that a motorcycle was traveling south between Exit 20 and Exit 19, when the rear tire had a “catastrophic failure” and the bike left the roadway onto the shoulder.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. The driver was taken to Glens Falls Hospital and the passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Police did not have any their names available or an update on their condition on Sunday night.

