 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two men face drug charges after Queensbury traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday.

Warren County Sheriff’s patrol officers stopped a vehicle on River Street in the town of Queensbury at about 4:20 p.m. After an investigation, police determined that both occupants at the vehicle were in possession of 12 grams of crack cocaine, according to a news release.

William J. Miner, 53, of Indiana Avenue in Queensbury, and 58-year-old Edward T. Condon, of Main Street in Hudson Falls, were both charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both defendants were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. Miner was sent to the Warren County Jail and held without bail. Condon was released to appear in Queensbury Town Court on a later date.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News