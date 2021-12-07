Two men face drug charges after Queensbury traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday.

Warren County Sheriff’s patrol officers stopped a vehicle on River Street in the town of Queensbury at about 4:20 p.m. After an investigation, police determined that both occupants at the vehicle were in possession of 12 grams of crack cocaine, according to a news release.

William J. Miner, 53, of Indiana Avenue in Queensbury, and 58-year-old Edward T. Condon, of Main Street in Hudson Falls, were both charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both defendants were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. Miner was sent to the Warren County Jail and held without bail. Condon was released to appear in Queensbury Town Court on a later date.

