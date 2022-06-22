Two men accused of stealing from South Glens Falls construction site

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Two South Glens Falls men have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $3,300 worth of tools from a construction site.

Police said Robert J. Felice Jr., 52, and 56-year-old Russell C. Hedger, who reside together on Third Street, stole the equipment from the site on Ferry Boulevard during the evening hours on June 14, according to a news release. The tools have been recovered.

Both men were charged on June 16 with third-degree grand larceny and arraigned in Moreau Town Court.

The investigation and arrests were made by Sgt. Jason Martin and Patrolman Kevin Ferris.

This is just the latest arrest for Felice, who in October was charged for allegedly burglarizing a pair of Walmarts in Queensbury. He is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Walmart on Quaker Boulevard and more than $500 worth of merchandise from the Route 9 Walmart.

Last July, Felice was charged with multiple misdemeanors for allegedly stealing merchandise from three Queensbury stores and possessing narcotics.

A month later, he was arrested again for allegedly stealing tools and other construction materials from a Northumberland worksite.

