Two local men charged in Northville robbery

NORTHVILLE — Two local men were arrested on Saturday in connection with a robbery in Northville

Gary Morehouse, 33, of Queensbury, and 31-year-old South Glens Falls resident Jared Ellis are charged with felony first-degree robbery.

At about 11:52 a.m., state police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the NBT Bank on Bridge Street in the Fulton County village of Northville. Two men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived. No weapon was seen, but the men implied they had one, according to a news release.

No one was injured.

Police spotted the suspects’ vehicle a short time later. A brief pursuit ended on Gifford Road in the town of Providence, when both suspects fled from the vehicle, according to police.

Morehouse was immediately taken into custody, police said. Ellis fled on foot and was located after searching the area.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Department of Environmental Conservation assisted state police with the investigation.

Both men were arraigned in Perth Town Court and sent without bail to Fulton County Jail because of prior felony convictions.

Ellis was sentenced in March 2017 to five years in prison for various crimes that included burglarizing a Hudson Falls home in July 2016, taking jewelry and cash before the resident arrived home. She and three other women sitting on the front porch across the street chased and caught him before police arrived, according to Post-Star archives.

Ellis had been linked to a series of burglaries or attempted burglaries around Warren County. Police believe some of the thefts were committed to support a heroin habit.

He was released in January 2021.

Ellis was arrested on Feb. 11, 2021 after driving under the influence of drugs and passing out in his vehicle in the area of Rowland Street in Milton, according to Post-Star archives.

Troopers found heroin and a hypodermic needle in his vehicle.

In October 2021, Ellis was sentenced to one year in jail.

Gary Morehouse has also served prison time for burglary, according to the state inmate database. He was released to parole in November 2021.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

