 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two Hudson Falls residents die in Northway crash

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Hudson Falls residents died in a one-vehicle accident on the Northway on Thursday afternoon.

State Police responded at 4:16 p.m. to a reported fatal accident involving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma heading southbound. 

Police said that after a preliminary investigation, it was determined that Paula M. Ashline, 50, was operating the pickup truck in the left lane when she lost control and exited the roadway. The vehicle entered the median and struck a culvert and a tree before turning over. 

Ashline and her passenger, Nicole M. Thaxton, were declared dead on the scene, police said in a news release.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

0 Comments
0
1
1
13
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News