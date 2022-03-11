Two Hudson Falls residents die in Northway crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Hudson Falls residents died in a one-vehicle accident on the Northway on Thursday afternoon.
State Police responded at 4:16 p.m. to a reported fatal accident involving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma heading southbound.
Police said that after a preliminary investigation, it was determined that Paula M. Ashline, 50, was operating the pickup truck in the left lane when she lost control and exited the roadway. The vehicle entered the median and struck a culvert and a tree before turning over.
Ashline and her passenger, Nicole M. Thaxton, were declared dead on the scene, police said in a news release.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.