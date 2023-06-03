CHESTER — Two Chestertown residents were honored by state Sen. Dan Stec on Friday for their efforts to save the life of a man last summer.

Elizabeth Maxwell and Viviana Bravo were presented with Senate Liberty Awards, which is the highest honor the Senate can bestow upon an individual, for calling 911 and providing emergency roadside CPR on Peter Michalski after witnessing him suffer a medical event while driving on the Northway in summer 2022, according to a news release.

The Michalski family credit Bravo and Maxwell’s compassionate response for saving Peter’s life and reached out to Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, about recognizing them for their heroism.

Stec, R-Queensbury, said the award is given to people who do something extraordinary to assist their community.

“Elizabeth Maxwell and Viviana Bravo’s actions last year in providing roadside CPR to Peter Michalski and waiting for first responders to arrive is one of those moments that’s more than worthy of this recognition,” he said in a news release. “Their quick-thinking, emergency training and compassionate response saved Mr. Michalski’s life.”

Simpson also praised the women for their efforts.

“Viviana and Elizabeth’s ability to act calmly and effectively under the circumstances is a true reflection of their character and I am proud to honor them today,” he said.