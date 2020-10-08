 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested on drug charges after Northway traffic stop
0 comments

Two arrested on drug charges after Northway traffic stop

WILTON — Two people were arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop on the Northway.

State police stopped a vehicle in Wilton just after 9 p.m. The driver, 29-year-old Dana M. Goossens, of Clifton Park, did not have a valid driver’s license and had several active warrants, police said.

The troopers then interviewed her passenger, 39-year-old New York City resident Shahid Smith, to determine if he had a license to drive the vehicle. Smith allegedly provided the trooper with a false name and also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police searched Smith and Goossens and found multiple plastic baggies containing crack cocaine.

Smith was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor false personation. He was sent to Saratoga County Jail and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Goossens was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cuomo: Wear a mask or get a ticket
Local

Cuomo: Wear a mask or get a ticket

Everyone must wear a mask — and local governments must enforce it, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, after a week of rising cases throughout the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News