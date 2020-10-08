Two arrested on drug charges after Northway traffic stop

WILTON — Two people were arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop on the Northway.

State police stopped a vehicle in Wilton just after 9 p.m. The driver, 29-year-old Dana M. Goossens, of Clifton Park, did not have a valid driver’s license and had several active warrants, police said.

The troopers then interviewed her passenger, 39-year-old New York City resident Shahid Smith, to determine if he had a license to drive the vehicle. Smith allegedly provided the trooper with a false name and also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police searched Smith and Goossens and found multiple plastic baggies containing crack cocaine.

Smith was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor false personation. He was sent to Saratoga County Jail and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Goossens was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

