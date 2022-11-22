Two arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Clifton Park, Halfmoon

Two Ballston Spa residents have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

State police received multiple complaints last month of catalytic converters cut and stolen from vehicles parked at businesses in Clifton Park and Halfmoon area.

The investigation determined that Trever M. Murphy, 42, stole the automobile parts with the aid of 47-year-old Penny L. Richards, according to a news release. The two caused over $30,000 worth of damage to the vehicles.

Murphy was charged with felony offenses including five counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of first-degree auto stripping, six counts of second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanors of two counts of possession of burglar tools and fifth-degree conspiracy.

Richards was charged with three counts of fifth-degree conspiracy.

Both were arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and returned to Saratoga County Jail, where they are being held on additional charges.