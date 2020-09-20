Two agencies that help people with substance abuse, mental health issues merge (copy)

The Warren and Washington counties “Hometown vs. Heroin” organization has merged with the bi-county Community Services and Criminal Justice Task Force to offer more assistance to those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

The newly combined entity will operate under the task force name. The groups merged shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown and are working together as community treatment programs reopen, according to a news release.

“We have been meeting as a merged group since June and have had great participation, but we are still looking to engage more community members,” said Carrie Wright, co-chairwoman of Community Services and Criminal Justice Task Force, in the release.

The pandemic temporarily halted the number of programs that the organizations had been offering, but four key programs have resumed including the Drug Treatment Court Outing Program, Adolescent Challenge Program, Alternatives to a Better Living Experience and the Hope and Healing Recovery Center.

The Drug Treatment Court Outing Program offers therapeutic partnerships with local drug treatment courts at the city and county level including guided activities such as hiking, rock climbing, yoga, and kayaking. For more information, contact Spencer Morris, the adventure-based programs coordinator, at 518-746-1527.