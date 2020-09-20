Two agencies that help people with substance abuse, mental health issues merge (copy)

The Warren and Washington counties “Hometown vs. Heroin” organization has merged with the bi-county Community Services and Criminal Justice Task Force to offer more assistance to those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.
The newly combined entity will operate under the task force name. The groups merged shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown and are working together as community treatment programs reopen, according to a news release.
“We have been meeting as a merged group since June and have had great participation, but we are still looking to engage more community members,” said Carrie Wright, co-chairwoman of Community Services and Criminal Justice Task Force, in the release.
The pandemic temporarily halted the number of programs that the organizations had been offering, but four key programs have resumed including the Drug Treatment Court Outing Program, Adolescent Challenge Program, Alternatives to a Better Living Experience and the Hope and Healing Recovery Center.
The Drug Treatment Court Outing Program offers therapeutic partnerships with local drug treatment courts at the city and county level including guided activities such as hiking, rock climbing, yoga, and kayaking. For more information, contact Spencer Morris, the adventure-based programs coordinator, at 518-746-1527.
The Hope and Healing Recovery Center located at 2 Maple St. in Hudson Falls provides resources to help instill hope and help sustain long-term recovery. For more information, call 518-480-5499.
The Adolescent Challenge Program began in 2007 and is a combination of prevention and treatment services for Warren and Washington counties youth with substance use disorders, ages 13 to 18. During the program’s four-month “cycle,” teens will attend weekly group sessions, individual treatment with a licensed mental health and social worker and attend various outings. For more information, call 518-747-8001, 518-746-1527 or email caitlinrighi@councilforprevention.org.
Alternatives to Better Living Experience (A.B.L.E) is a partnership between the Baywood Center, Warren & Washington Association of Mental Health, Office of Community Services and Adirondack Health Institute to help those who are incarcerated or at risk of being incarcerated. The program offers case management services directed for those with substance abuse and mental illness. It includes access to food, housing options, treatment, transportation, employment, temporary assistance and health care.
Referrals are preferred, and those who know someone who may benefit from the program can call 518-798-4221.
“We wanted to highlight that programs are back open and that help does exist for all individuals,” said Allison Reynolds, assistant director for The Council for Prevention in Hudson Falls, in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
