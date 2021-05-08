Turquoise
A business in Warren County has had eight employees test positive for COVID this week, as well as one contractor who also worked for the business.
Great Escape needed employees from other Six Flags properties to fully staff opening weekend. Now the company is offering additional incentives for workers who apply this week.
A Chester man walked away with only a hand injury after he crashed into a stalled truck on the Northway on Wednesday.
A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove while intoxicated and crashed into a light pole.
A fisherman rescued two children from Cossayuna Lake on Sunday afternoon.
A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after police said he drove at more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.
Investigators have ruled out any mechanical issue with the tractor-trailer that struck and killed two pedestrians in Warrensburg.
A tentative agreement between the city and developer Chris Patten was reached last week that will see a small piece of green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets preserved and a new apartment building constructed along Union Street.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she borrowed a friend’s car without permission.
A New England-based tire chain seeks approval to demolish the closed Pizza Hut restaurant in Queensbury and build a new store.