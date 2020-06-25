Tupper Lake mayor warns businesses of state ‘undercover agents’

“If it’s not me, it’s going to be the governor,” Maroun said. “And if the governor’s people do it, it’s going to be a heck of a lot harder to undo.”

When a citizen makes a complaint, it goes through Albany to the “Regional Control Room” to the county district attorney, who consults with the State Police, village police or the mayor about what to do.

Maroun said he has processed three or four complaints so far. He said they’ve ended with warnings, but if a complaint is made a second time, the state and the police may get involved.

“These people aren’t fooling around,” Maroun said. “The governor is dead serious.”

Maroun said he did not want to give specifics about which businesses have received complaints but said they mostly were about stores or restaurants not requiring masks of their employees and/or customers, or about seating not spaced 6 feet apart, especially at a bar.

He said one store received a complaint because it has refused to have its employees wear masks. The business is not based in New York state, Maroun said, and though he has called its corporate offices, he said it could get shut down by the state.

For the most part, though, he said businesses are complying with mask, occupancy and social distancing rules and there have not been many problems.

