Tuesday's schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL
Adirondack League
Corinth at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Fort Edward at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Hartford at North Warren, 7 p.m.
Lake George at Salem, 6 p.m.
Warrensburg at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Queensbury at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at South High, 7 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Bolton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adirondack League
Argyle at Warrensburg, 5 p.m.
Granville at Hadley-Luzerne, 6 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Stillwater, 6 p.m.