Tuesday's schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adirondack League

Corinth at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Hartford at North Warren, 7 p.m.

Lake George at Salem, 6 p.m.

Warrensburg at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Queensbury at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at South High, 7 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Bolton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adirondack League

Argyle at Warrensburg, 5 p.m.

Granville at Hadley-Luzerne, 6 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

