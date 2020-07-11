You are the owner of this article.
Truck crashes into light pole, fence at Ambrosia Diner
A truck seen here left Aviation Road in front of the Ambrosia Diner, struck a light pole, sideswiped a car in the parking lot and crashed into a fence on Saturday morning.

QUEENSBURY — Emergency personnel responded to the Ambrosia Diner late Saturday morning after a truck left Aviation Road, took down a light pole and crashed into a fence on the property.

The accident happened at about 11:50 a.m. Robert Bivins, a visitor from Sullivan County who was eating at the diner, said the black Ford F-150 truck left the road and knocked down a light pole. It then traveled across the grass in front of the parking lot, sideswiped a parked car and crashed into a fence.

Bivins said it is good thing that the truck stopped when it did, because the fence separates the Exit 19 Northway off-ramp from the diner’s parking lot.

The Queensbury Central Fire Department and West Glens Falls EMS arrived on scene to check out the driver.

State Police are investigating the incident and whether the driver may have had a medical issue before the crash.

