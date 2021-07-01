TRINITY 3
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION The Trinity 3 boys were an unwanted litter that were rescued by our foster when she saw... View on PetFinder
A man drowned in the Hudson River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
A 90-year-old golfer drowned trying to retrieve his ball from a water hazard at a course in upstate New York, police said.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Queensbury on Tuesday that officials say may have been caused by a lightning strike.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he had methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Warren County is set to pay $108,000 in back wages to an employee who successfully appealed her firing in 2019.
A Greenwich man was arrested on Sunday after police said he cashed a check worth over $9,000 that was issued to him by mistake.
Two people were displaced after a fire at their home in Greenwich on Sunday afternoon.
There will be no food vendors at the 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival as part of continuing precautions in wake of the pandemic.
A group of Moreau farmers are seeking to lease a portion of their land to solar developers in a bid to preserve their family farms. But a proposed law would prevent them from doing so.
A South Glens Falls man has admitted to robbing a man at the ClearView Motel in February.