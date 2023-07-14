The Moreau man accused of striking and killing a tow truck driver on the Interstate-87 Northway last September had a blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit and was under the influence of cocaine and marijuana, the prosecutor said during opening arguments Thursday, July 13. Police said Justin P. Rodriguez, 42, was heading north when he left his lane and drove onto the shoulder, striking the box truck that 33-year-old Pottersville resident Alex Bleickhardt was fixing, killing him when it collapsed on him. Rodriguez is facing multiple charges including the top count of second-degree murder for the Sept. 15, 2022 crash.

The prosecution said during the opening statement that they will show a man who knowingly drove drunk and did not care about the consequences. The defense said his client may not look like a great man in this case, but second-degree murder is not the proper charge. In his opening statement, Saratoga

County Assistant District Attorney Shawn Lescault said Bleickhardt loved his job at Tow Away and his dog Moose always came with him.

"Little did Alex know this would be his last call," Lescault said. "This would be the last time that he would drag tow chains. This would be the last time that he would do what he loved."

Lescault said the testimony will show that Rodriguez's actions leading up to the crash showed a "complete disregard for safety and complete indifference to the value of human life."

"You'll see and you're going to hear through the defendant's words and actions that he demonstrates a level of depravity that will shock your senses. This is a dark case," Lescault said.

Lescault said Rodriguez had spent the night drinking tall Bud Lights and double whiskey shots at the Applebee's in Wilton. He had run up a tab of over $80 in alcohol alone.

The bartender cut him off because he became visibly intoxicated and stumbled and fell into the wall when he got up to use the bathroom.

Lescault said Rodriguez left without paying his full tab. Other patrons spent 45 minutes telling him that he was in no condition to drive and tried to take away the keys to his Chevy Silverado truck, which was outfitted with equipment for concrete work.

"They pleaded with him. They begged him not to drive. The defendant was hell-bent on getting behind the wheel of a 6,000-pound work truck despite being heavily intoxicated," he said. Rodriguez refused offers of free cab rides, Uber rides or even for somebody to drive him home in his truck, according to Lescault.

When the patrons said he was going to kill or injure himself or someone else by driving, Lescault said Rodriguez was unfazed.

"He told them he didn't care. He told them he'd been to prison before and he wasn't afraid to go back," Lescault said. One patron will testify that he saw Rodriguez smoking some type of pipe.

Rodriguez eventually promised he wouldn't drive, and people warned that they would call the police if he did.

Instead, Lescault said he backed up, ran over a curb drove to the back of the Applebee's. One patron stood in front of the car only to jump out of the way when Rodriguez was going to hit him. Another jumped on the running boards, only for them to jump off again when Rodriguez accelerated forward. He struck another curb and nearly hit some parked cars as he moved to the back of the restaurant's parking lot. He drove to an adjacent Hoffman's Car Wash and crashed through a fence, exiting onto Lowe's Drive and then onto Route 50 and the Northway. A state trooper stopped at the scene of the broken-down box truck received the call from dispatch about an erratic driver heading north from Exit 15 on the Northway. The trooper left to investigate, according to Lescault.

According to Lescault, Rodriguez drove erratically, with his head lights off, cutting of cars and crossing three lanes of traffic and onto the shoulder where he hit the box truck at 76 mph.

One witness described the sound as a "wrecking ball hitting a building," Lescault said.

Lescault said Rodriguez never applied his brakes or made any effort to avoid the collision. Bleickhardt was underneath the truck at the time of the conclusion and suffered severe blunt force injuries all over his body, according to Lescault.

The trooper that had left moments earlier returned to "absolute chaos," Lescault said.

Rodriguez stepped out of the vehicle under his own power and is fine other than a few cuts to his face, according to Lescault.

Lescault said Rodriguez was combative with law enforcement officials and staff at Albany Medical Center.

His blood alcohol concentration of 0.26% — more than 3 times the legal limit. He also had cocaine and marijuana in his system.

Lescault said Rodriguez also had a loaded firearm.

When told he had killed someone, Rodriguez showed indifference and was more focused on retrieving belongings from his truck. He remarked to officers "I'm f****d either way," Lescault said.

In his opening argument, defense attorney Michael Martin focused on whether the second-degree murder charge was appropriate given the circumstances of the case.

Martin said being a tow truck driver is a dangerous job. He pointed out that the box truck was only illuminated by the amber lights and some camera lights. It was on the side of the Northway. During construction work, there are often signs often a half-mile ahead and flares.

"You should take that into consideration because accidents happen all the time with sober drivers in these situations," he said.

Martin said other statutes for vehicular homicide may be applicable, but the second-degree murder charge is not supported.

"He wasn't driving the wrong way on a one-way street. He wasn't driving into a school yard full of kids and kept driving. He's responsible for one death, which is hugely significant, but there's other cases where people have killed over 20 people and not be charged with murder second," he said referring to the Schoharie limousine case that left 20 people in the car and outside dead.

Martin said the prosecution wants to have it both ways.

"Mr. Lescault wants you to believe that my client was so intoxicated that he shouldn't have been on the road, but in the other hand he wasn't intoxicated enough that he could form an intent of disregarding (human life)."

He admitted that his client is not going to come across as a great guy in the testimony. He was visibly upset at Applebee's and then upset immediately after the accident.

As for continuing to drive, Martin pointed out it was a work truck.

"Sometimes, people won't follow the law in order to put food on their table and pay the bills," he said.

He said that the gun found in his girlfriend's car belonged to Rodriguez's girlfriend.

Martin said the prosecution's strategy is to show is client is "not a good human being and he deserves the top charge.

"I don't think that murder-second is applicable. We probably wouldn't be here if that charge wasn't laid against my client in the indictment," he said.

The trial will resume Monday.