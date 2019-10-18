Catholic Boy, the 2018 Travers Stakes winner and a dual-surface Grade I winner, was retired from racing on Friday and will join the stallion roster at Claiborne Farm in Kentucky.
Catholic Boy became just the third American 3-year-old in history to win a Grade I race on both dirt and turf. His turf win came in the Belmont Derby Invitational. He is a two-time stakes winner at Saratoga, having captured the Grade III With Anticipation in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.