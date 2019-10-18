Catholic Boy, the 2018 Travers Stakes winner and a dual-surface Grade I winner, was retired from racing on Friday and will join the stallion roster at Claiborne Farm in Kentucky.

Catholic Boy became just the third American 3-year-old in history to win a Grade I race on both dirt and turf. His turf win came in the Belmont Derby Invitational. He is a two-time stakes winner at Saratoga, having captured the Grade III With Anticipation in 2017.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments