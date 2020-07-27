Transactions

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Diego Castillo from the paternity list. Optioned 3B Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the IL for a minimum of four weeks. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Ken Giles on the 10-day IL. Placed INF Travis Shaw on family medical leave. Activated RHP Wilmer Font from the IL. Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from the taxi squad. Added OF Billy McKinney to the taxi squad.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Tyler Bashlor from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Gregory Polanco from the IL. Optioned OF Jason Martin to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Placed New York Giants CB Deandre Baker, Seattle CB Quinton Dunbar and Washington WR Cody Latimer on the Commissioner Exempt List.