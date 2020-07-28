Transactions

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed OL Garret McGhin off waivers from Buffalo.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list. Placed Calvin Munson on the active non-football injury list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Michael Pierce on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Nevelle Clarke and WR Quartney Davis on the active/non-football injury list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — LB Dont'a Hightower, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Marcus Cannon and FB Danny Vitale are opting out of the 2020 season. Re-signed WR Will Hastings.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed CB Shakial Taylor off waivers from Denver.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, WR Tyler Johnson, DL Khalil Davis, LB Chapelle Russell, and RB Raymond Calais. Placed S Justin Evans on the active/physically unable to perform list. Waived LB Kendell Beckwith.