Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHPs Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Signed LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland to a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Joe Smith on the restricted list.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Ryan O'Hearn and RHP Brad Keller on the 10-day IL. Activated C Salvador Perez from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Parker Markel on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Wilfredo Tovar on the 10-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Jose Lobaton on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Goldsberry on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Kyle Nicolas to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP's Brad Brach and Jared Hughes on the IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Myles Garrett to a five-year contract extension. Signed S Grant Delpit.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Derrick Henry on a multi-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jeff Scott assistant director of pro-scouting / advance coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Michael Halliday.
COLLEGE
SIENA — Announced the hiring of Graciano Brito as men's soccer head coach.
