Towns to state: Chip in for skyrocketing road costs

ALBANY — Town highway departments across New York could be facing budget busters in the form of skyrocketing prices for asphalt and other materials needed for maintenance, Matt Mustico of Elmira said at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

Mustico, third vice president of the state Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, was part of a squadron of local officials urging state leaders to invest more money in transportation infrastructure as lawmakers debate a proposed $216 billion state budget.

"In our budgets, we really didn't anticipate having costs double from what we paid last year," Mustico said.

Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said the federal government has made a strong commitment to support improvements to roads and bridges. But he lamented that its resources won't reach local municipalities, suggesting that goal could be achieved by pumping more money that is available to the state government into programs supporting infrastructure projects.

"The reality we face in New York is that we have some of the oldest infrastructure in the nation, and as a result, a consistent focus on repair, maintenance and upgrades is required,” Barclay said.

State spending for upstate transportation projects has lagged behind what has been doled out for infrastructure in the metropolitan New York City region, said Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport.

With upstate New York now having entered "pothole season," Norris said, "This is the most expensive and dangerous time for motorists and for our local governments who are working around the clock to assess and prioritize recovery of our roads."

Local municipal governments maintain 87% of the roads in the state and 52% of the bridges, officials said.

"Our local government roads are in a constant state of disrepair," said Mark LaVigne, deputy director of the New York State Association of Counties. "Additional state revenues will go a long way to help improve the conditions of our roads and bridges."

The advocates for local governments are seeking to increase the current budget proposal for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program by $250 million. They are also asking for an additional $50 million to be spent for the Extreme Winter Recovery program.

Andy Avery of the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association said government investment in improving roads and bridges pays dividends by strengthening local economies.

"This essential funding we are asking for will help keep millions of motorists safe and create tens of thousands of jobs," Avery said.

