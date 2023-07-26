The Queensbury Town Board wants to know what residents north and east of northern Ridge Road think of potential municipal water routes now that the town has a price tag for two options.

This is an extension of the discussion the town has been having for over a year in response to the tainted water found in some wells in Queenbury's Jenkinsville neighborhood.

“We want to know what property owners think about the benefits and costs of municipal water service,” said Supervisor John Strough. “This is not a referendum. It’s simply a survey. We are asking for the community’s guidance and hope all of the potentially affected property owners will participate.”

One of two routes could bring service to Ridge Road, Stonehurst Drive, Sunnyside Road East, Jenkinsville Road, Old Cronin Road, Mud Pond Road, Azure Drive and Rainbow Trail, at a cost of $5,935,290.

Another potential route could bring municipal water to Ridge Road, Jenkinsville Road, Old Cronin Road, Mud Pond Road, Azure Drive and Rainbow Trail, at a cost of $6.48 million.

These estimates come well under initial estimates that placed the price up to $20 million. Strough had given that estimate, based on what water supervisor Chris Harrington told him, when the news of the tainted water in Jenkinsville first broke in March 2021.

Until the Town Board receives community input, it will not decide whether to expand municipal water service nor will it choose one of the options above, Strough said.

If there is an expansion, municipal water service would be optional for property owners. By law, property owners pay for the expansion of the water service to their properties, Strough has said in earlier interviews.

Those who do accept the service would pay an estimated $400 to $575 per year, based on the assessed value of their homes and average residential water usage.

Property owners who opt not to connect to the municipal water service would pay an estimated $145 to $320 per year, based on assessed values.

The Town Board is also searching for solutions to reduce the costs for property owners who choose to connect to municipal water, including the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The town is looking for an approach that is affordable and responsive to the community’s needs. The town plans to share the survey results once finished.

The Town Board has consulted the Latham-based engineering firm C.T. Male on this project.

In 2021, residents in the Jenkinsville neighborhood of Queensbury found contaminants in their well water near a number of closed landfills including one owned by the town. Although they found polyfluoroalkyl (PFA) contaminants and 1,4-Dioxane, none exceeded state drinking water standards especially in the short-term. The Department of Environmental Conservation has been supplying drinking water to the affected homes.

The survey will be sent to property owners’ homes this week. If you live along the roads that might be served and do not receive the survey, please call the office of Town Supervisor Strough at 518-761-8229, or email him at qbysupervisor@queensbury.net.

Steve Thurston contributed to this report.