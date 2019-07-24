Wednesday

17th Stage

At Gap, France

A 124.3-mile hilly ride through the Rhône Valley from Pont du Gard to Gap, with a pair of smaller climbs over the second half of the stage

1. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:21:36.

2. Kasper Asgreen, Denmark, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :37 behind.

3. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC Team, :41.

4. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

5. Dylan Teuns, Belgium, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

6. Gorka Izagirre Insausti, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time.

7. Daniel Oss, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, 44.

8. Pierre Luc Perichon, France, Cofidis Solutions Credits, 50.

9. Toms Skujins, Latvia, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

10. Jesus Herrada, Spain, Cofidis Solutions Credits, 55.

11. Simon Clarke, Australia, EF Education First, 1:23.

12. Lukas Pöstlberger, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

13. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, 1:26.

14. Vegard Stake Laengen, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

15. Sergio Henao, Colombia, UAE Team Emirates, 1:35.

16. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Team Sunweb, 1:44.

17. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:53.

18. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

19. Sven Erik Bystrøm, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

20. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

Also

34. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 20:10

38 Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.

39. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 2:02.

43. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.

48. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

49. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

51. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

55. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

68. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, same time.

74. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, same time.

83. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time.

137. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 26:34.

Overall Standings

(After 17 stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 69:39:16.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:35.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:47.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:50.

5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 2:02.

6. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:14.

7. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 4:54.

8. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 5:00.

9. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, 5:33.

10. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 6:30.

11. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:22.

12. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 9:30.

13. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, 11:08.

14. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 11:39.

15. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 12:06.

16. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, 13:42.

17. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 14:15.

18. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 15:33.

19. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 18:25.

20. Jesus Herrada, Spain, Cofidis Solutions Credits, 27:09.

Also

72. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:35:19.

87. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:54:10.

140. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:51:36.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments