Tiger King sentenced

'TIGER KING' RESENTENCED: A federal judge resentenced “Tiger King” Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by just a year despite pleas from the former zookeeper for leniency as he begins treatment for early-stage prostrate cancer. Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison after he was convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill Carol Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida and had criticized Maldonado-Passage's treatment of animals. Both were featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”