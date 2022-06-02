Ticonderoga falls in regional semifinals

BOLTON LANDING — Chatham pitchers Tyler Kneller and Tate Van Alstyne combined on a no-hitter on Thursday as the Panthers showed why they are undefeated this season with a 14-3 victory over Ticonderoga in a Class C regional semifinal baseball game.

Kneller struck out 10 but walked seven in going the first five innings to get the win for the Section II champions (18-0).

“They are an outstanding team and he is an outstanding pitcher,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “He had to be throwing in the mid-80s. He’s the best I’ve seen in a while.

“The strike zone was a little tight, but he kept firing. In five innings, we put only three balls in play against him. He is a monster — 6-4 and 200. And he is supposed to be their No. 2 pitcher from what we heard. They are loaded.”

Despite the final score, this was a competitive game for the first four innings. The Section VII champion-Sentinels (10-7) trailed only by a 4-3 score after four before the Panthers eruped for six runs in the fifth to take a 10-3 advantage.

“We wanted to come out and keep them scoreless in the top of the first and we were able to execute a suicide squeeze in the bottom of the first to take the lead,” Dorsett said. “So, that was a great start for us and I was pleased with that.

“They scored four in the third and we were able to get two back in the bottom of the inning. Our first two batters walked. One scored on a throwing error to third and the second on another suicide-squeeze bunt. (Matthew) Thorsen had a big two-run homer for them in the third inning.”

The Panthers then completely broke it open with four in the sixth. The contest was called after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

Class C Regionals

Chatham 004 064 — 14 9 1

Ticonderoga 102 000 — 3 0 3

WP — Kneller. LP — Trudeau. 2B — Kneller (C), Pierro (C). 3B — Van Alstyne (C).

