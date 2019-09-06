The new coach is not cutting the Ticonderoga football team any slack.
Despite struggling to a 2-7 record last season — their first losing season since 2003 — first-year head coach Bob Porter has high expectations for his Sentinels.
“They can be as good as they want to work,” said Porter, a former assistant coach who took over the helm when Scott Nephew stepped down after going 37-16 in five seasons. “We have a lot of sophomores. ... These kids have had success when they were younger, and they play older than their years.”
With a dozen sophomores and three freshmen among 26 players on the Ticonderoga varsity, they will need to get up to speed quickly with an opener against always-tough Peru.
“It’s an uphill task, but they worked their butts off this summer,” Porter said. “We had a real good turnout, we have a lot of good athletes who won a state championship in baseball. We’re young, but we’ll be competitive in every game.”
Quarterback: The Sentinels have the luxury of a returning senior quarterback in Terrence Benedict, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder who probably threw the ball more than any QB in history for run-oriented Ticonderoga. He passed for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
“We’re normally a running team, but you have to adjust to your personnel, and we’re trying to mix things up,” Porter said.
Backs and receivers: The Sentinels found a replacement for leading receiver Michael DuShane in sophomore tight end Monty Benedict — an outstanding athlete with good hands and the same body type at 6-2, 215 pounds. Senior Connall Tierney — a baseball player, like the Benedicts — came out for football for the first time in a few years and will also be an end.
Look for a running-back-by-committee approach for Ticonderoga’s run game, with Owen Stonitsch, Dillon Schlogl, Connor Yaw and 220-pound fullback Aidan Porter getting carries.
Offensive line: Guards Noah Bogart and Steven Barnaby, both 210 pounds, are returning starters up front. They will be joined by tackles Layne Lambert (6-4, 290) and Jaden May (6-0, 215), and Gavin Ross at center. Porter said they’ll form a quick and aggressive line.
Defense: Ticonderoga will have plenty of speed on defense, led by an aggressive group of linebackers in Bogart, Aidan Porter and Carter Dedrick. Lambert and Barnaby will anchor a defensive line that includes Monty Benedict, Ross and Hunter May, and possibly freshman Benny Veneto on the nose. Terrence Benedict, Stonitsch, Yaw and Tierney all bring speed to the secondary.
Outlook: The Sentinels understand that the only game that really matters every season is Week 9 — the Section VII Class D championship game against Moriah. Since 2005, the teams have evenly split 14 meetings in the title game, with Moriah beating Ticonderoga the last two years.
Next year, the Class D ranks should be more crowded in Section VII, with Saranac Lake and AuSable Valley expected to move down from Class C. But for now, the big game remains Moriah.
“That’s the one we want to win — if you win every other game, but you don’t win that one, it feels like a down season, like two years ago when we were 8-1,” Porter said. “Moriah is always tough — they’ll always be our rival.”
