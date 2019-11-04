PLATTSBURGH — Maddox Blaise rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns as Moriah beat Ticonderoga on Monday in the Class D championship game of the Section VII Football Tournament at Plattsburgh High School.
Blaise scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, then added a TD on another short run in the second quarter. Moriah pulled away with three more touchdowns, all on runs.
Ticonderoga was held to minus-3 yards of rushing for the game, but threw for 161 in the air. Moriah ran for 389 yards.
