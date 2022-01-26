 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Thursday's schedule

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news series
  • 0

Thursday's schedule:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Scotia, 7 p.m.

Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Queensbury at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.

Schuylerville at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

South High at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Non-league

AuSable Valley at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

People are also reading…

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Chazy at Bolton, 6 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Non-league

Amsterdam at Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, 6 p.m.

Canajoharie-Fort Plain vs. Schuylerville-Greenwich at Greenwich, 6 p.m.

Corinth vs. Mechanicville-Stillwater at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State judge overturns NY mask mandate

State judge overturns NY mask mandate

A New York judge ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases.

Salem woman hurt in Argyle crash

Salem woman hurt in Argyle crash

A Salem driver suffered head and possible internal injuries when her car was hit by a dump truck on Friday morning in an intersection, police said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News