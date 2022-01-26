Thursday's schedule:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Queensbury at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.
Schuylerville at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
South High at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Non-league
AuSable Valley at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Chazy at Bolton, 6 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-league
Amsterdam at Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, 6 p.m.
Canajoharie-Fort Plain vs. Schuylerville-Greenwich at Greenwich, 6 p.m.
Corinth vs. Mechanicville-Stillwater at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news
-
Hudson Falls wins, sets up showdown with Glens Falls
-
PHOTOS: South Glens Falls at Glens Falls wrestling
-
ROUNDUP: Whitehall shuts down Stillwater; Argyle, Hadley-Luzerne, North Warren roll
- 9 updates