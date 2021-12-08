Thursday's high school schedule:
(varsity times unless noted)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Northville at Corinth, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Scotia, 6 p.m.
Amsterdam at Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Bolton at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
