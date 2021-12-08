 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Thursday's high school schedule

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news series
  • 0

Thursday's high school schedule:

(varsity times unless noted)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Northville at Corinth, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Scotia, 6 p.m.

Amsterdam at Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Bolton at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News