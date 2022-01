GLENS FALLS — The Saratoga-Warren-Washington Progressive Action group will host a vigil from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Circle.

The vigil will mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol,

The times for the vigil were omitted from a story in Wednesday's Post-Star.

