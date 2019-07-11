1ST RACE
2 Armament (I.Ortiz) 11.40 5.50 3.80
6 Tiz No Bluff (L.Saez) 5.20 3.50
3 Blurred Line (K.Carmouche) 5.40
Time 1:57.18. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $30.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-3-7) paid $77.60. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-3) paid $111.00.
2ND RACE
2 Sayyaaf (J.Castellano) 3.80 2.50 2.30
11 Vehement (J.Alvarado) 4.80 4.20
7 Point of Humor (D.Davis) 8.30
Time 1:01.05. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $11.20. $1 Exacta (2-11) paid $10.20. $1 Quinella (2-11) paid $10.30. $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-7-12) paid $26.75. $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-7) paid $40.62.
3RD RACE
3 Vincento (J.Ortiz) 22.80 9.10 5.40
6 Growth Engine (J.Castellano) 5.90 3.20
7 The Rock Says (L.Saez) 3.30
Time 1:49.56. $1 Pick 3 (2-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $122.50. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $20.20. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $58.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-7-4) paid $38.35. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-7) paid $109.75.
4TH RACE
2 Local Hero (L.Saez) 5.90 3.60 2.80
7 Zap Daddy (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 4.90 3.00
8 Bemma’s Boy (J.Ortiz) 5.40
Time 1:35.25. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $72.00. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $40.50. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $14.30. $1 Quinella (2-7) paid $10.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-8-1) paid $40.75. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-8) paid $40.25.
5TH RACE
5 Big Q (J.Rosario) 30.00 10.20 6.20
6 Impazible Donna (L.Saez) 5.00 3.50
9 Funfetti (J.Ortiz) 3.10
Time 1:06.91. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-2/5/9/10-3-2/3/11-5) 5 Correct Paid $4,934.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5/9/10-3-2/3/11-5) 4 Correct Paid $1,016.00. $1 Pick 3 (3-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $1,470.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $40.25. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $69.75. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $62.75. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-9-2) paid $138.05. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-9) paid $142.25. $1 Consolation Double (2-8) paid $3.20.
6TH RACE
8 Light the Posse (Alvarado) 31.40 11.60 7.60
1 a-Veterans Beach (M.Franco) 4.60 3.20
5 Rockin Jo (D.Davis) 9.00
Time 1:02.36. $1 Pick 3 (2-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $1,099.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $42.75. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $169.75. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $65.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-5-2) paid $518.95. $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $283.25. a-Coupled.
7TH RACE
10 Wegetsdamunnys (J.Rosario) 7.70 4.50 2.90
11 Classic Lady (M.Franco) 4.70 3.20
4Giant Zinger (J.Alvarado) 2.90
Time 1:52.81. $1 Pick 3 (5-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $1,039.50. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $79.75. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $17.10. $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-4-3) paid $36.50. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-4) paid $27.75.
8TH RACE
5 Comical (J.Castellano) 8.20 4.50 2.80
9 Kiss the Girl (J.Velazquez) 5.10 2.90
1 Shippy (J.Ortiz) 2.40
Time 1:11.66. $1 Pick 3 (8-10-5) 3 Correct Paid $403.00. $1 Daily Double (10-5) paid $15.70. $1 Exacta (5-9) paid $18.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-9-1-7) paid $18.55. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-1) paid $19.75.
9TH RACE
4 Listing (J.Rosario) 4.80 3.20 2.60
2 Elektronic (J.Lezcano) 7.50 4.30
9 Neverland Rock (R.Santana) 5.10
Time 1:03.94. $1 Pick 3 (10-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $39.25. $1 Grand Slam (1/5/8-4/10/11-1/5/9) 4 Correct Paid $9.60. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $11.10. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $25.75. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-9-10) paid $74.20. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-9) paid $83.50.
10TH RACE
12 Dottie’s Spirit (J.Lezcano) 4.10 No Tx No Tx
Time 1:56.79. Pick 6 (5-8-10-5-4-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $18,133.00, 5 Correct Paid $329.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-10-5-4-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $474.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (10-5-4-ALL) 4 Correct Paid $24.87. $1 Pick 3 (5-4-12) 3 Correct Paid $31.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-4-1/3/4/5/7/8/9/10/11) 3 Correct Paid $10.50. $1 Daily Double (4-12) paid $5.30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.